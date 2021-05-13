Workshop weaves dreams for disabled

Home » Nation

Tenzin Norbu, 31, was aware of the effects of living with a disability at a young age. His aunt, who raised him in Lhasa, the southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, suffered from leg disability.

“When I was with her, I saw all sorts of inconveniences in her daily life and work, and I found that material and financial aid alone couldn’t solve all her problems,” he said.

After engaging in public welfare activities for several years, Tenzin Norbu said he found a deeper understanding of the popular saying: “Give people fish and you feed them for a day. Teach them how to fish and you feed them for a lifetime.”

“My public welfare endeavor is aimed at helping the disabled make a living using their skills and be responsible for their own lives,” he said.

In 2016, Norbu gave up a good salary and stable job and established the Tibet Ancient Heritage Handicraft Company, also called “Tibetan Dreams Workshop,” as it gives disabled people the courage to have dreams.

The company mainly produces Tibetan-style fabric products. Among its 52 employees, 48 are people with disabilities. In the workshop, the only sound one hears is of the sewing machines.

Phuntsog Dradul, 28, sits in front of a sewing machine, with his eyes closely following the needle and hands carefully pushing the cloth.

He was diagnosed with polio at birth, which caused a heavy burden on his family. “However, my mom is so strong that she has managed to raise me and my younger brother.”

Dradul’s mother brought him to the company five years ago to learn needlework. Although it was not easy for him in the beginning, he gradually grasped the skill.

After several odd jobs such as being a security guard or a cleaner, Dradul finally found a permanent job. “It was difficult for me to stay in a position long due to physical reasons. I never thought I could have such a stable career.”

Dradul earns about 2,800 yuan (US$440) a month. “I can pay for my little brother’s daily expenses while he is in college. Life is not as hard as before.”