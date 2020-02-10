World Dream travelers cleared

Home » Nation

THOUSANDS of people stranded aboard a cruise ship in Hong Kong for five days were allowed to disembark yesterday after its 1,800 crew tested negative for the deadly new coronavirus.

Health authorities in the Asian financial hub said the crew and a similar number of passengers had been released from a quarantine imposed because of fears some staff could have contracted the virus on a previous voyage and passed it on.

The World Dream carried three Chinese to Vietnam between January 19 and 24 who were later found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The government grounded the ship on its arrival in Hong Kong on Wednesday while tests were carried out on the crew, but said the passengers need not undergo examination as they had no contact with the three sick holidaymakers on the January trip.

The passengers and crew isolated on the vessel had been expecting to stay aboard until tomorrow after authorities said testing would take at least four days.

But chief port health officer Leung Yiu-hong said yesterday “all tests have results this afternoon and are all negative.”

He added that passenger testing was deemed unnecessary because they were at relatively low risk. All 3,600 onboard will not be required to self-quarantine.

Hong Kong on Saturday began enforcing a 14-day quarantine period on all people arriving from mainland China.