Wuhan confirms 17 new virus cases

CHINA reported 17 new cases of the mysterious virus yesterday, including three in a severe condition.

Of the 17 new cases in the central city of Wuhan — believed to be the epicenter of the outbreak — three were described as “severe.” Those infected range from 30 to 79 years old.

These patients showed symptoms such as fever or cough before January 13, according to Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. Most of the patients, except for two with severe symptoms, have been transferred to Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital for treatment.

Four patients were cured and discharged from hospitals on Friday.

Epidemiological investigations into the 17 new cases are underway and close contacts are being traced, the authority said, adding that Wuhan will continue to expand the search area, identify suspected cases and conduct sampling tests.

Wuhan officials have been providing updates on new cases almost daily since January 11, and 17 is the highest number reported since then.

The virus has now infected 62 people in Wuhan, city authorities said, with eight in a severe condition, 19 cured and discharged from hospital, and the rest remaining in isolation receiving treatment.

Two people have died so far from the virus, including a 69-year-old man who died on Wednesday after the disease caused pulmonary tuberculosis and damaged multiple organ functions.

The second man to die became sick on December 31 and his condition worsened two weeks ago.

China’s National Health Commission said yesterday the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus is controllable.

The transmission path of the new virus hasn’t been mapped completely and the source of the virus is unknown, it said, adding that it will step up monitoring during Lunar new year, when much of China’s population will travel to celebrate the holiday next week.

Authorities said they had begun “optimized” testing of pneumonia cases across the city to identify those infected, and would begin “detection work... towards suspected cases in the city” as a next step, as well as carrying out “sampling tests.”

Epidemiological analysis of previously published cases found that some cases had no exposure to Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which is believed to be related to most of the infected cases.

It has been temporarily closed while disinfection is carried out.

No human-to-human transmission has been confirmed so far, but Wuhan’s health commission had previously said the possibility “cannot be excluded.”

A total of 681 among the 763 close contacts placed under medical observation had been released. No cases were found among the close contacts.

Two cases have also been reported in Thailand and one in Japan — both involving people who traveled from Wuhan. One of the two patients in Thailand has recovered.

Wuhan deputy mayor Chen Xiexin said on China Central Television that infrared thermometers had been installed at airports, railway stations and coach stations across the city.

Chen said passengers with fevers were being registered, given masks and taken to medical institutions, with nearly 300,000 body temperature tests carried out already, according to CCTV.

Shanghai Health Commission said yesterday it has stepped up screening for suspected coronavirus-related pneumonia.

After the cases were reported in Wuhan, Shanghai organized teams of experts and established emergency plans and measures.

The city has entered the peak season for respiratory infectious diseases like flu and scarlet fever, but the epidemic level is the same as in previous years.

The authority said proper ventilation, exercises, a healthy diet, good personal hygiene and avoiding crowded places will help in preventing the spread of infectious diseases.

December 31, 2019

Twenty-seven cases of viral pneumonia have been discovered in central China’s Wuhan City. Seven out of the 27 cases were in critical condition, while the rest were “controllable.”

January 3, 2020

A total of 44 people were showing symptoms of pneumonia in Wuhan, of whom 11 were in serious condition.

January 5, 2020

A total of 59 pneumonia cases were confirmed in Wuhan. The root cause of the outbreak is still under investigation, but SARS, MERS and bird flu have all been ruled out.

January 9, 2020

The virus that caused the pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan was identified as a new type of coronavirus.

January 11, 2020

The local health commission reported the first death amid the viral pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan.

January 14, 2020

The first case of novel coronavirus infection outside China was detected in a Chinese tourist at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

January 15, 2020

The limited possibility of human-to-human transmission has not been ruled out in the pneumonia outbreak.

January 16, 2020

A pneumonia patient was found infected with coronavirus in Japan and was released from the hospital after treatment.

January 17, 2020

A second patient infected with the new coronavirus has been confirmed dead. Thailand has found and confirmed a second case of the virus as they ramped up checks on Chinese visitors.

January 18, 2020

Four more patients were infected with coronavirus in Wuhan. Also, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began taking temperatures and asking about symptoms to passengers who traveled from the outbreak city of Wuhan at three US airports.

January 19, 2020

Seventeen more people have been diagnosed with the new type of coronavirus in Wuhan. By last Friday, a total of 62 cases have been reported in Wuhan, among whom two died, eight remain in critical condition, and 19 had been discharged from hospitals.