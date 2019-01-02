Xi, Trump exchange 40-year congratulations

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump yesterday exchanged congratulations on the 40th anniversary of China-US diplomatic relations.

In his congratulatory message, Xi said China-US relations had experienced ups and downs but had made historic progress in the past 40 years, bringing huge benefits to the two peoples and contributing greatly to world peace, stability and prosperity. History has proved that cooperation is the best choice for both sides.

Currently, China-US relations are at an important stage, he noted.

“I attach great importance to the development of China-US relations and am willing to work with President Trump to ... implement the consensus we have reached in a joint effort to advance China-US relations,” Xi said.

For his part, Trump said great progress had been made over the past years and it was his priority to promote cooperative and constructive relations.