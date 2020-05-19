Xi announces measures in global COVID-19 fight

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping yesterday announced concrete measures to boost global fight against COVID-19 including providing a US$2 billion international aid and making the country’s COVID-19 vaccine available to the world.

Xi was addressing the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly via a video link.

“China will provide US$2 billion over two years to help with COVID-19 response and with economic and social development in affected countries,” Xi said.

China will work with the United Nations to set up a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China, ensure the operation of anti-epidemic supply chains and foster “green corridors” for fast-track transportation and customs clearance, he said.

Besides, China will establish a cooperation mechanism for its hospitals to pair up with 30 African hospitals and accelerate the building of the Africa CDC headquarters to help the continent ramp up its disease preparedness and control capacity, said Xi.

“COVID-19 vaccine development and deployment in China, when available, will be made a global public good,” the president said. “This will be China’s contribution to ensuring vaccine accessibility and affordability in developing countries.”

Moreover, China will work with other G20 members to implement the Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the poorest countries, Xi said.

The WHA is the decision-making body of the WHO. According to the World Health Organization, its agenda was condensed only to essential issues, such as COVID-19 and the executive board members selection.

Currently, COVID-19 has hit over 210 countries and regions, affected more than 7 billion people around the world and claimed over 300,000 lives.

China has all along acted with openness, transparency and responsibility in the fight against COVID-19, said Xi, adding that the country “has done everything in our power to support and assist countries in need.”

Noting that “nothing in the world is more precious than people’s lives,” Xi urged all countries to put the people first and do everything they can for COVID-19 control and treatment.

He expressed China’s staunch support to the WHO, calling on the international community to increase political and financial support for WHO.

Furthermore, Xi said the international community must strengthen global governance in the area of public health.

“China supports the idea of a comprehensive review of the global response to COVID-19 after it is brought under control to sum up experience and address deficiencies,” said Xi.

“This work should be based on science and professionalism, led by WHO and conducted in an objective and impartial manner,” he added.