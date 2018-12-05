Xi calls for more business cooperation with Panama

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping has urged the business communities in China and Panama to expand cooperation and achieve common development.

Xi made the remarks on Monday when he and his Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela met with a group of entrepreneurs from the two nations who were in Panama City for a China-Panama business forum. The establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Panama in June 2017 has opened up broader prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields, Xi said.

Economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has never been so rich, and the connections between their business communities have never been so close, Xi said.

China, he added, opens its market to all nations in a sincere manner, welcomes companies in Panama as well as other countries across the world to invest in China, and also encourages Chinese enterprises to do business in Panama, so as to achieve common development and prosperity.

The Chinese president called on entrepreneurs from both countries to shoulder their social responsibilities, help promote friendship and create a better future for cooperation.