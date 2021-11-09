Xi delivers work report at CPC session

Home » Nation

THE 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China started its sixth plenary session in Beijing yesterday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and made explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC’s 100 years of endeavors.

The plenum will last until Thursday, according to a decision made at a meeting of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau on October 18.

The Political Bureau meeting also decided to submit the draft resolution to the plenum for deliberation.

In drafting the resolution, the views and suggestions from both within and outside the Party were collected. Xi had also chaired a symposium to hear from the leaders from the central committees of the non-CPC political parties, head of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and people with no party affiliation.

The draft won wide recognition from various regions, departments, and sides, along with delegates to the 19th CPC National Congress.

The resolution would mark the third of its kind in the history of the Party. The CPC has led all ethnic groups of the country in making remarkable achievements over the past 100 years in the history of human development, according to a statement issued after the October meeting.

Chinese people who had suffered subjugation and bullying since the advent of modern times had stood up. The Chinese nation is advancing toward modernization on all fronts and socialism has blazed a successful trail in the world’s most populous country, the statement said.

It also said that China is taking strides to keep abreast with the times, and the Chinese nation is embracing a bright prospect of national rejuvenation.

It noted that Chinese Communists, with Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao as chief representatives, led the whole Party and people of all ethnic groups in achieving vital progress in the revolution, construction and reform, with precious experience accumulated.