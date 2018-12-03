Xi sends condolence message to Trump on death of Bush

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a condolence message to US President Donald Trump on the death of former US President George H.W. Bush.

On behalf of the Chinese government, the Chinese people and himself, Xi expressed heartfelt condolences over Bush’s death and sincere sympathy to all members of his family.

Bush was an old friend of the Chinese people who had witnessed and promoted the historic development of China-US relations for more than 40 years, and contributed to the friendship between the two peoples, which the Chinese people will not forget, Xi said.

Xi emphasized that for a long time, with the joint efforts of the leaders of the two countries and the two peoples, China-US relations have been advancing, bringing benefits to the two peoples and people from other parts of the world.