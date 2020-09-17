The story appears on
Page A2
September 17, 2020
Xi sends congratulatory message
CHINESE President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Yoshihide Suga on his election as Japanese prime minister.
In his message, Xi pointed out that China and Japan are friendly neighbors to each other, and are both important countries in Asia and the world.
Developing a China-Japan relationship that features long-term stability and friendly cooperation not only serves the fundamental interests of both nations, but also contributes to peace, stability and prosperity in Asia and the world, Xi said.
