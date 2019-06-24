Advanced Search

June 24, 2019

Xi to attend G20 meet

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 June 24, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINESE President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in Japan next week, Xinhua news agency said yesterday, giving the first official confirmation of his attendance at a gathering where he is expected to meet US President Donald Trump.

The G20 summit will be held in the city of Osaka on June 27-29. Xi’s meeting with Trump could be pivotal to getting negotiations back on track to de-escalate the US-China trade war.

