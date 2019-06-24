The story appears on
June 24, 2019
Xi to attend G20 meet
CHINESE President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in Japan next week, Xinhua news agency said yesterday, giving the first official confirmation of his attendance at a gathering where he is expected to meet US President Donald Trump.
The G20 summit will be held in the city of Osaka on June 27-29. Xi’s meeting with Trump could be pivotal to getting negotiations back on track to de-escalate the US-China trade war.
