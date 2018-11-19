Xi urges APEC to boost ties to a higher level

Home » Nation

CHINESE President Xi Jinping called on Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation economies to bring their cooperation to a higher level based on a keen appreciation of the trend of the world and its economy.

Underlining the trend of economic globalization, economic integration in the region, and an open economy, Xi urged the economies to keep the momentum of Asia-Pacific cooperation during a speech at the 26th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting hosted by Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill in Port Moresby yesterday.

“Our world is undergoing rapid development and changes,” Xi said at the meeting under the theme “Harnessing Inclusive Opportunities, Embracing the Digital Future.”

“We have reached a crossroads of history, when we must have a keen appreciation of the trend of our world and take the pulse of the world economy,” he said. “That is how we will be able to respond to the call of our time and chart our future course accordingly.”

Firstly, the economies need to advance economic integration in the region so as to build an open economy in the Asia-Pacific, the Chinese president said. “We should continue to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation.”

He called on the economies to adopt an open, inclusive and transparent approach to the various kinds of free trade arrangements to ensure coordinated and positive interactions among them. “We need to firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system and say no to protectionism,” he said.

The World Trade Organization is exploring a new round of reform, Xi noted, saying such reform should be designed to uphold the core values and underlying principles of the multilateral trading system.

“What we need is to make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial for all,” he said.

Secondly, Xi highlighted the need to pursue innovation-driven growth and foster new growth drivers. He called on the economies to fully implement the Internet and Digital Economy Roadmap in a balanced way, so as to unleash the growth potential of digital economy.

“We need to promote the building of digital infrastructure and capacity, make digital economy more accessible and bridge the digital divide,” he said.

“Our goal should be for the benefits of digital economy to reach all member economies at different stages of development and for the people of the Asia-Pacific to get aboard the fast train of a growing digital economy,” he said.

Thirdly, Xi urged APEC members to improve the connectivity network to promote inclusive and interconnected development.

Noting that efforts are required to turn their connectivity blueprint into reality, the Chinese president encouraged the APEC economies to take the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development as a guide and adopt more concrete steps to make development more balanced, growth more sustainable, opportunities more equal, and societies more inclusive.

Fourthly, Xi called on APEC members to forge a closer partnership and jointly meet common challenges. He said it is important for the APEC economies to stay committed to the shared goal of common development and explore solutions to common challenges.

PNG is the first stop of Xi’s Asia-Pacific tour, which will also take him to Brunei and the Philippines.