Xi urges law-based infection control

Home » Nation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping yesterday called for greater legislative, law enforcement, judicial and law observance efforts to strengthen the capacity to carry out law-based infection prevention and control in the face of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Xi made the statement while presiding over the third meeting of the Commission for Overall Law-based Governance of the CPC Central Committee in Beijing.

Documents, including the commission’s guidelines on practicing law-based infection prevention and control of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, were adopted at the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, Xi, who is head of the commission, said that infection prevention and control is at a critical stage and stressed the utmost importance of carrying out the work in a law-based, scientific and orderly manner.

He spoke of the need to improve legislation related to epidemic prevention and control, strengthen the building of supporting institutions and to improve punishment procedures.

Laws and regulations on epidemic prevention and control and emergency response must be strictly enforced, risk assessment be improved and decisions must be taken prudently and in accordance with the law, the Chinese leader said.

He also stressed strict enforcement of law on prevention and control of infectious diseases and the regulation regarding its implementation, laws on wildlife protection and animal quarantine, as well as the regulation on public health emergency response.

Xi called for a severe crackdown on illegal activities and crimes ranging from resisting epidemic prevention and control efforts, assaulting medical workers, manufacturing and selling fake products, to rumor-mongering that undermine prevention and control efforts.

Moves regarding donations should be carried out according to the law, Xi stressed, noting that all donated funds and goods should be used for epidemic prevention and control in a timely manner.

Xi also emphasized the timely and accurate release of epidemic information in accordance with the law, as well as strengthened public legal education and legal services related to the prevention and control of epidemics.

Xi told Party committees and governments at all levels to improve law-based governance even as they cope with major emergencies.

The meeting stressed the need to implement judicial reforms, strengthen rule of law in rural areas and to reform the system of administrative reconsideration.

Chinese socialist rule of law is the most basic, stable and reliable guarantee to the governance of systems, the meeting noted, adding that law-based governance should be advanced to boost the role of the rule of law in modernizing China’s system and capacity for governance.