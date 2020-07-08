Advanced Search

Xin’an Reservoir opens floodgates

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:05 UTC+8 July 8, 2020 | Print Edition

The Xin’an River Reservoir, an important flood control project in the upper reaches of the Qiantang River, opened spillways for the first time in nine years yesterday to lower the impact of floods.

It is the seventh time spillways have been opened to release floodwaters since the reservoir was built in the 1950s.

The reservoir is more commonly known as Qiandao Lake. It is the main source of drinking water for Zhejiang and serves as a strategic reservoir for the Yangtze River Delta. The Qiantang River is the largest river in Zhejiang and is known for having the world’s largest tidal bore.

(Xinhua)

