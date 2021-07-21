Xinjiang heading toward prosperity

Home » Nation

In Kunyu, a newly built city on the southern edge of the Taklimakan Desert in northwest China, Yu Lijuan is the only pediatrician in town.

Yu was sent by the Beijing municipality to work in the city in the southern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region under a “pairing assistance” program through which financial, technical and talent support in various fields have been channeled to Xinjiang from other regions in China.

“As kindergartens and schools have been built in Kunyu, there is a growing demand for pediatricians,” said Yu, who works in Kunyu People’s Hospital, the city’s first general hospital, established in 2018 with a 70 million yuan (US$10.79 million) investment from the Beijing city.

Despite the harsh working conditions near the vast desert, Yu is determined to pass on her expertise to local doctors.

“My goal is to help build a sound pediatric department so that children here can have easier access to medical care,” she said.

China has been implementing the pairing assistance program in Xinjiang since 1997. In 2010, a new round of pairing assistance was launched, involving central and state organs, centrally administered state-owned enterprises and 19 provinces and cities.

The scale and continuity of the program have served as a testament to China’s ability to “concentrate resources to solve major problems” — as the Chinese often describe it.

This is a notable advantage of China’s socialist system that has helped the country confront and overcome major challenges over the past several decades.

Data show that more than 80 percent of aid funds since 2010 were invested in areas related to people’s wellbeing, such as healthcare, education and employment, to help address the most pressing needs of the local people.

By the end of 2020, Xinjiang had lifted more than 3 million rural residents living under the current poverty line out of impoverishment, bringing an end to absolute poverty — once and for all — that had shackled the region for thousands of years. The feat paved the way for Xinjiang to achieve moderate prosperity in all respects this year along with the rest of the country.

In Xinjiang’s battle against poverty, assistance from outside the region has played a significant role.

Since 2019, state-owned enterprises and 19 provinces and cities have invested more than 315 billion yuan in Xinjiang.

Sadikhjan Tash, the owner of a small oil extraction plant in Shufu County in Kashgar Prefecture, was a direct beneficiary of the pairing assistance program.

Last year, he and 17 other people received a total investment of 5.4 million yuan from Guangdong Province, and the ensuing business growth is expected to help lift local people out of poverty.

With the capital and the technical support, Tash quickly expanded the production capacity of his plant and soon opened a new one. Currently, he has 48 employees, 70 percent of whom used to be registered poor people.

“All my employees have shaken off poverty and are now living a good life,” said Tash.

Guangdong’s investment also paid off, helping lift more than 2,000 locals out of poverty.

While facilitating financial, technical and talent support to Xinjiang, the pairing assistance program has also helped forge closer ties between people in Xinjiang and those outside the region, thanks to various cultural, sports and people-to-people exchanges, such as summer camps, homestays and soccer training camps.

In late 2018, cadres from east China’s Jiangsu Province, who had been tasked with assisting the Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili in Xinjiang, launched a pen pals program for teenagers in the two places with the help of local authorities.

Corresponding with a friend thousands of miles away came as a new experience for many teenagers growing up in the digital age.