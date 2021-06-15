The story appears on
Page A6
June 15, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Xisha plants tagged
More than 500 species of plants have been tagged in China’s Xisha Islands in a recent campaign.
The name-tagging covers plants on over 10 islands and reefs in the group in the South China Sea, including Jinqing Island, Zhaoshu Island, and Ganquan Island, said the Hainan provincial department of housing and urban-rural development.
Since its establishment in 2012, the government of Sansha City has introduced a large variety of high-value ornamental plants, which have significantly improved the local ecological and living environment.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.