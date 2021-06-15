Xisha plants tagged

Home » Nation

More than 500 species of plants have been tagged in China’s Xisha Islands in a recent campaign.

The name-tagging covers plants on over 10 islands and reefs in the group in the South China Sea, including Jinqing Island, Zhaoshu Island, and Ganquan Island, said the Hainan provincial department of housing and urban-rural development.

Since its establishment in 2012, the government of Sansha City has introduced a large variety of high-value ornamental plants, which have significantly improved the local ecological and living environment.