Ya Ya gives birth to twin baby pandas
A captive giant panda gave birth to a pigeon pair of cubs in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, provincial forestry bureau said yesterday.
The giant panda, named “Ya Ya,” gave birth to a male cub weighing 110 grams and a female cub weighing 137 grams at Qinling Giant Panda Research Center on Saturday afternoon.
Ya Ya, born in 2009, has been involved in breeding and mating since 2017 but has suffered miscarriages for three consecutive years.
This year, to ensure successful reproduction, center staff carried out a series of obstetric checks and treatments for Ya Ya, which laid a good foundation for smooth birth of the cubs.
In 2021, the research center has witnessed the birth of four cubs, which raised the number of captive Qinling giant pandas to 36.
