Yangtze crackown

February 5, 2021

Source: Xinhua | 00:20 UTC+8 February 5, 2021 | Print Edition

China will intensify its crackdown on misconduct along the Yangtze River to safeguard the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday. The ministry will launch campaigns targeting illegal fishing, environmental crimes and smuggling, as well as offenses related to food security or cultural relics. The MPS also vowed to enhance information sharing with related law enforcement authorities.

