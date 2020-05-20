Yunnan quake kills 4, 24 hurt

Home » Nation

FOUR people were killed and another 24 injured when a magnitude 5 earthquake shook southwestern China’s Yunnan Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The temblor in Qiaojia County struck at 9:47pm on Monday at a relatively shallow depth of 8 kilometers.

Rescue forces from the local public security, fire fighting, emergency response sectors have rushed to the quake zone.

The Yunnan provincial disaster reduction committee office and the provincial emergency response department have launched a level-four response for the disaster relief and sent a working group to the disaster area to assist and guide the earthquake relief work.

A mining rescue team from Zhaotong City was on the way to the disaster area. The Zhaotong fire department has dispatched 91 fire fighters aided with 19 fire engines and four sniffer dogs to join the rescue.

Rescuers approached Yakou Village, Xiaohe Township in the epicenter of Qiaojia. Excavators were being used to remove the debris from landslides along the road. Rescuers had brought with them disaster relief goods including mineral water, bread and porridge to the village.

The road traffic to Xiaohe and Xindian townships remained unblocked. The earthquake damaged 10 telecom base stations. Workers have fixed five of them. The county government of Qiaojia has allocated disaster relief goods to Xiaohe Township.