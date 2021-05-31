Yunnan tracks straying wild elephants

Home » Nation

AUTHORITIES are tracking 15 wild Asian elephants in southwest China’s Yunnan Province as the herd migrates northward.

The elephants are now wandering in the county of Eshan, following a long journey from the province’s southernmost prefecture Xishuangbanna starting from April 16. They are currently less than 50 kilometers away from the provincial capital Kunming, the provincial forestry and grassland administration said.

Monitoring images show that the herd includes six female adults, three male adults, three sub-adults, and three cubs.

The administration said they would take multiple measures to prevent the herd from migrating further northward and to lead them gradually back to Xishuangbanna or Pu’er.

Local authorities said it is rare for the giant animals to move so far northward from their traditional habitat. They have taken measures to prevent human-elephant conflict as the elephants may well stray into human settlements.

Since 1958, Yunnan has established 11 national or regional-level nature reserves in the tropics, covering a total area of about 510,000 hectares. The reserves protect the Asian elephants, with their population totaling approximately 300.