Yutu awake for 29th lunar day

Home » Nation

The lander and rover of the Chang’e-4 probe have resumed work for a 29th lunar day on the far side of the moon.

The lander woke up at 9:43pm on Tuesday, and the rover, Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit-2), awoke at 3:54am on the same day, according to the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration.

The Chang’e-4 probe, switching to dormant mode during the lunar night due to the lack of solar power, has survived about 825 Earth days on the moon. A lunar day is equal to 14 days on Earth, and so is a lunar night.

Northwest of Chang’e-4’s landing site, the rover has traveled about 682.8 meters. The linear distance between the rover and the landing site is about 455 meters.

During its 29th lunar day, the rover will move northwest toward a basalt area about 1.2 kilometers from the rover. The equipment aboard the rover, including a panoramic camera, an infrared imaging spectrometer and a lunar radar, will continue to carry out scientific work.

Chang’e-4, launched on December 8, 2018, made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon on January 3, 2019.