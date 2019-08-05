The story appears on
Page A2
August 5, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
10 dead, 16 injured in Ohio mass shooting
AN assailant armed with a rifle opened fire in a downtown district of Dayton, Ohio, early yesterday, killing nine people and wounding at least 16 others in the second deadly mass shooting in the United States in less than a day.
Police said they intervened to end the violence, leaving the shooter dead.
Assistant Police Chief Matt Carper said the incident began at 1am local time in Dayton’s Oregon District, a downtown historic neighborhood known for its nightclubs, bars, art galleries and shops.
The motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear and investigators believed the individual had acted alone, Carper said.
Officers who were on patrol in the area reached the scene shortly after the shooting began to confront the shooter, whose identity, age or gender were not immediately disclosed.
“We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and to put an end to it quickly,” the Dayton Police Department said in a Twitter post.
A total of 10 people were killed, including the assailant. Sixteen others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
FBI agents were assisting in the investigation.
The Dayton Daily News said the shooting occurred at or near an establishment called Ned Peppers Bar. The newspaper cited a Facebook post from a person identifying himself as someone who was at the bar at the time who said the shooting happened in front of a patio area just outside the establishment.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.