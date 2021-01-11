The story appears on
Page A11
January 11, 2021
Related News
11 die in Indonesia as rains trigger landslides
Two landslides triggered by devastating rainfall in Indonesia killed at least 11 people and injured 18, officials said yesterday.
The second landslide in Cihanjuang village in the Sumedang district of West Java province occurred as rescuers were still evacuating people following the first disaster on Saturday, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati. The rain stopped on Saturday night. A bridge and roads were blocked by the landslides as authorities struggled to bring in heavy equipment to clear the debris. Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.
