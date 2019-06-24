The story appears on
Page A9
June 24, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
11 perish in Hawaii plane crash
Eleven passengers and crew were killed on Friday evening when their plane crashed near an airfield in Hawaii, authorities said, during what broadcaster CNN said was a skydiving trip.
The twin-engine King Air plane, with 11 people onboard, went down soon after takeoff from Dillingham Airfield and there were no survivors, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said.
The fire service said the aircraft was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.
“We are still gathering information as to the intent of the flight and what they were doing,” Honolulu Fire Department Chief Manuel Neves told a news conference.
CNN said the plane was on a skydiving excursion and the US Federal Aviation Administration would investigate the crash.
