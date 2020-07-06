The story appears on
July 6, 2020
166 killed in Ethiopia after singer’s death
At least 166 people have died during violent demonstrations that roiled Ethiopia in the days following the murder of popular singer Hachalu Hundessa, local police said on Saturday.
Pop star Hachalu, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, Ethiopia’s largest, was shot dead by unknown attackers in Addis Ababa last Monday night, fueling ethnic tensions.
“In the aftermath of Hachalu’s death, 145 civilians and 11 security forces have lost their lives in the unrest in the region,” said Girma Gelam, deputy police commissioner of Oromia region, in a statement on the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.
Another 10 are known to have died in the capital Addis Ababa.
Girma said that a further 167 had “sustained serious injuries” and that 1,084 people had been arrested.
Officials have attributed the deaths to a combination of lethal force by security officers and inter-ethnic violence.
The police official added that the violent unrest had now “completely stopped.”
Hachalu’s music gave voice to Oromos’ widespread sense of economic and political marginalization during years of anti-government protests that swept Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to power in 2018.
