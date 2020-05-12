19 dead as ‘friendly fire’ hits Iranian navy ship

Home » World

An Iranian warship was hit by a “friendly fire” missile during naval exercises, killing 19 sailors, Iranian state media and the army said yesterday, amid tensions with the US in Gulf waters.

The Konarak was struck on Sunday afternoon near Bandar-e Jask, off the southern coast of the Islamic republic, state television’s website said.

“The vessel was hit after moving a practice target to its destination and not creating enough distance between itself and the target,” it said.

Nineteen crewmen were killed and 15 injured in an “accident” during the exercises, the armed forces said.

The vessel had been towed ashore for “technical investigations,” the military said in a statement.

It called on people to “avoid speculation” until further information is released.

Tasnim news agency said in an English-language tweet that the missile was fired by another Iranian warship.

The Konarak had been hit by “‘friendly fire’ after Moudge-class frigate Jamaran accidentally shot (it) with a missile during live firing exercise in Jask area of Persian Gulf waters.”

A video released by Jam-e-Jam daily showed what it said was the Konarak partly under water and smouldering as it was being towed by another boat.

Iran’s army chief and foreign minister offered their condolences to the sailors’ families in separate statements.

Weighing 447 tons and 47 meters long, the Hendijan-class vessel is equipped with four cruise missiles, according to state television.

Iran and the United States have traded barbs in the past year over a spate of incidents involving their forces in the sensitive Gulf waters.

Their latest high-seas confrontation came on April 15, when the United States charged Iranian boats had “harassed” its navy ships.

US President Donald Trump then tweeted that he had ordered the US Navy to “shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani retorted that Washington “should not plot against the Iranian nation every day,” adding that the Islamic republic had “protected this waterway for thousands of years.”