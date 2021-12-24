The story appears on
Page A11
December 24, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
1st funeral for Aussie school dead
Mourners gathered in Australia yesterday to farewell a 12-year-old boy who died in a tragic bouncy castle accident, the first funeral held for the six children killed in the incident.
Emotional attendees embraced before the service in the northern Tasmanian city of Devonport as grieving family and friends arrived.
“Today will be one of the hardest days of my life,” the boy’s mother, Georgie Gardam, posted on Facebook. “What do I weigh up ... the day I lost you or the day I put you to rest. I’m not sure.”
The boy’s blue coffin was decorated with PlayStation logos, a poster of the videogame Red Dead Redemption II and a bouquet of sunflowers.
Four boys and two girls, aged between 11 and 12, died after a gust of wind blew a bouncy castle into the air at a celebration to mark the end of the school year.
