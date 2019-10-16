The story appears on
October 16, 2019
1st spacewalker buried
Alexei Leonov, the first person to walk in space, has been laid to rest at a memorial cemetery outside Moscow, Russia.
The legendary cosmonaut, who died on Friday at 85, was buried yesterday in a lavish ceremony, attended by hundreds of well-wishers and other celebrated cosmonauts. Leonov staked his place in history on March 18, 1965, when he exited his space capsule to spend 12 minutes in outer space. Ten years later, he was the commander of the Soviet section at the Apollo-Soyuz flight, the first joint Soviet-US space mission.
