2 killed, 90 injured after Philippine ammonia leak

An ammonia leak from an ice plant in the Philippine capital region killed two people and injured or sickened more than 90 others, while hundreds of residents fled to safety, an official said yesterday.

Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said an employee of TP Marcelo Ice Plant died after exposure to ammonia fumes on Wednesday and the body of a second employee, the plant’s electrician, was found in the building yesterday.

More than 90 residents and employees were taken to hospitals after being exposed to the ammonia, used as a refrigerant but which could be toxic in large amounts.

More than 20 remained in a hospital, with breathing difficulties, eye and skin irritation and other illnesses. Hundreds of residents fled to safety after smelling the fumes on Wednesday but started to return when the leak eased hours later.

Tiangco said investigators were trying to determine if ammonia leaked from a pipe or was set off after a half-filled tank exploded. He apologized to the victims, saying the company, partly owned by his mother, would shoulder all medical and burial expenses.

The plant has been ordered closed and won’t reopen until it puts in place additional safeguards. Safety checks in other ice plants and cold storage warehouses in Navotas, one of Asia’s largest fish ports, will be taken to avoid a repeat of the accident.