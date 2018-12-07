3 contenders in race to take over from Merkel

Home » World

THREEHIGH-PROFILE con­tenders are vying to lead Angela Merkel’s party as the longtime German chancellor makes way after 18 years for a succes­sor who could shape the European Union’s most populous country for the next generation.

The center-right Chris­tian Democratic Union will today elect a new chairman or chairwoman, who will be the favorite to run for chancellor in Ger­many’s next election.

Merkel has been CDU leader since 2000 and chancellor since 2005. She moved her party to the center, dropping military conscription, accelerat­ing Germany’s exit from nuclear energy, introduc­ing benefits encouraging fathers to look after their young children, and al­lowing the introduction of gay marriage.

Most controversially, she allowed large num­bers of asylum-seekers into Germany in 2015.

Merkel’s popular­ity lifted her center-right bloc for years, peaking in a 2013 election in which it won 41.5 percent of the vote.

But in October, after a troubled start to her fourth-term government and two dismal state elec­tion performances, the 64-year-old announced she would step down as CDU leader.

Her potential succes­sors need to lift a party polling under 30 percent. They could take the CDU, which together with the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union has been post-war Germany’s most consistently successful political force, in differ­ent directions. The choice will be made by 1,001 del­egates at a party congress in Hamburg.

The CDU’s general sec­retary since February, Annegret Kramp-Karren­bauer, 56, often called AKK, is a Merkel ally. She touts her own lengthy experience in regional gov­ernment, which saw her become the first woman state interior minister, and serve as governor of western Saarland state.

Kramp-Karrenbau­er knows how to win elections, defying expec­tations to win re-election in Saarland by a wide mar­gin last year.

AKK has consistently shown more willingness than the chancellor to cater to conservative rhet­oric and more vocally opposed gay marriage. Recently, she has sought to put careful distance be­tween herself and Merkel without disavowing her, saying she has had “very lively discussions” with the chancellor on various subjects.

Kramp-Karrenbauer has talked tough on immi­gration issues, proposing a lifelong entry ban to Europe for asylum-seek­ers convicted of serious crimes. But she has warned that endlessly reheating arguments about the 2015 migrant influx is a turn-off for voters.

One-time rival

Aone-time Merkel rival, Friedrich Merz, 63, is seeking a spectacular comeback after more than a decade away from front-line politics. He stands for a more conservative and business-friendly approach. Merz led the center-right group in par­liament from 2000 until 2002, when Merkel pushed him out of that job. He left parliament in 2009, and in recent years practiced as a lawyer and headed the supervisory board of the German branch of invest­ment manager BlackRock. Asnappy speaker, Merz lacks government experi­ence but is well-connected in the party.

In the past, he advo­cated radical tax reform and argued that foreign­ers should learn German “Leitkultur,” which could be roughly translated as “majority culture.”

He has criticized the “unregulated influx” of migrants and charged that the CDU accepted the rise of the far-right Alter­native for Germany, which entered the national par­liament last year, “with a shrug of the shoulders.”

He appeared briefly to question the right to asylum enshrined in the German constitution, but quickly walked that back. He has advocated encouraging greater use of private pension plans using shares.

AMerkel critic, Jens Spahn, 38, became health minister in March as Merkel acknowledged pressure for renewal. He has support on the party’s right — but that appears to have been largely swallowed by Merz’s re-emergence, leaving him as the outsider.

Spahn has made migra­tion a focus, calling it the “elephant in the room.” He has said security is a key issue, and argued that “not everything is good again” even though the flow of migrants has slowed.

Spahn, who is openly gay, has said his party doesn’t need to “shift to the right,” but it does need to start “a real change of generations.” He looks highly unlikely to succeed this time, but this contest could position him well for the CDU’s next leader­ship change.