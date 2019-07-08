3 gored at San Fermin festival

Home » World

Five people were hospitalized after the opening bull run of this year’s San Fermin festival in Pamplona, including two Americans and a Spaniard who were gored by bulls, officials in the northern Spanish city said yesterday.

A 46-year-old man from San Francisco, California, was gored in the neck in the city’s bullring, at the end of the 850-meter course. He was undergoing surgery, the regional government reported.

A 23-year-old man from Florence, Kentucky, and a 40-year-old Spanish man were both gored in their thighs. Two young Spanish men sustained head injuries.

The nine-day San Fermin festival, where six bulls are run every morning in the city’s narrow streets before being killed in afternoon bullfights, draws around 1 million visitors annually.

Every year hundreds of “runners” race ahead of or next to the bulls, while the more risk-averse watch from balconies.

Some arrive following in the steps of American novelist and Nobel laureate Ernest Hemingway, who became fascinated by bullfighting and immortalized the festival in his 1926 book “The Sun Also Rises.”

Yesterday morning’s inaugural run featured bulls from the Puerto San Lorenzo cattle breeder, which also caused one goring last year.

The pack dashed together along the cobble-stoned, barricaded street course. Toward the end, one of the bulls stumbled briefly, causing panic and at least one goring when it resumed the race and charged at some of the racers.

The local Red Cross said its emergency personnel had attended to an additional 48 people for minor injuries.