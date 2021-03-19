The story appears on
Page A3
March 19, 2021
3 held in San Francisco over attack on man
SAN Francisco police said on Wednesday they arrested three men in connection with a brazen attack on a 67-year-old man inside a laundromat in Chinatown last month, one of several recent attacks on elderly Asian Americans in the Bay Area.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was seated inside the laundromat on the evening of February 23 when three men walked in and one of them jump-kicked him in the chest. The trio then threw him to the floor, assaulted and robbed him and fled, according to the police and surveillance footage of the attack. The victim was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police arrested the three suspects on Wednesday, all 19-year-olds from the city of Antioch, who were also wanted in connection with auto burglaries that occurred shortly before the laundromat attack, the San Francisco Police Department said. Police seized evidence during the arrests including two guns and a window punch, believed to have been used in the spate of crimes, the statement said. It identified the three men as Calvin Berschell, Jason Orozco and Nolowde Beshears.
Police said earlier they were increasing patrols in Asian neighborhoods, following the deadly shootings in Georgia.
(AP)
