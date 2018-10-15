The story appears on
October 15, 2018
3 hurt in roo rage incident in Australia
Three members of an Australian family used a broom and a shovel to fight off a rare attack by a large kangaroo that left all of them injured, one seriously.
Linda Smith, 64, suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs, cuts and other internal injuries, and underwent surgery in hospital yesterday after the Saturday evening attack at her property in the Darling Downs region of Queensland. The wildlife carer and her husband Jim had been feeding 30 kangaroos and wallabies at their property every night amid a severe drought.
One of the large males, at least 1.8 meters tall , turned on her husband.
“Jim was on the ground and the kangaroo just kept at him. I went outside to try and help him and took a broom and a piece of bread but he knocked the broom out of my hand then attacked me,” Smith said. The 64-year-old managed to get the roo off her husband, while her 40-year-old son “came out to try and help me and hit him over the head with a shovel.”
