June 11, 2019
6 convicted of raping and killing girl, 8
An Indian court yesterday convicted six men of involvement in the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in India’s Jammu and Kashmir state last year.
The case sparked outrage and criticism of the country’s ruling party after some of its members opposed charges being laid.
The girl, from a nomadic Muslim community that roams the forests of Kashmir, was drugged, held captive in a temple and sexually assaulted for a week before being strangled and battered to death with a stone in January 2018. The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a plan to remove the minority nomadic community from the area.
A Hindu priest and police officers were among those accused, fanning communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims in the area.
“This is a victory of truth,” prosecution lawyer M Farooqi said. “The girl and her family has got justice today.”
The prosecution was seeking the death penalty for three men: priest Sanji Ram, Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar, who were convicted of rape and murder. Three others, Surinder Kumar, Tilak Raj and Anand Dutta were convicted of lesser crimes of destroying evidence.
A lawyer AK Sawhney, representing the accused, said they planned to appeal the verdict.
