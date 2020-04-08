6 prefectures, Tokyo under emergency

The story appears on
April 8, 2020
JAPANESE Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday declared a state of emergency to fight coronavirus infections in major population centers and rolled out a nearly US$1 trillion stimulus package to soften the economic blow.
The state of emergency, giving authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close, will last a month and be imposed in the capital, Tokyo, and six other prefectures, accounting for about 44 percent of Japan’s population.
“It is no exaggeration to say that Japan’s economy, and the world economy, is facing the biggest crisis since postwar right now. We will protect the employment and life at all costs,” Abe said.
Major department stores such as Isetan Mitsukoshi announced store closures, while restaurants and bars around Tokyo, many of which were still operating earlier this week, prepared to close. Abe said that by reducing contact between people by 70 to 80 percent, the government hoped infections would peak in two weeks.
The government approved the stimulus package, worth 108 trillion yen (US$990 billion). That is equal to 20 percent of Japan’s economic output.
