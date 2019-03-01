7 dead after Indonesian mine cave-in

Home » World

At least seven people have died and dozens more are still trapped beneath the rubble of an illegal gold mine that collapsed in Indonesia, officials said yesterday, as rescuers frantically searched for survivors.

About 19 miners had been plucked to safety since Tuesday night’s accident and rescuers are communicating with some still buried, raising hopes for more survivors.

But the rescue effort at the remote site on Sulawesi island was hampered by steep terrain and unstable soil conditions after the collapse triggered a landslide.

A survivor whose leg was amputated at the site yesterday later died of massive blood loss, bringing the death toll to seven.

“His condition was already bad and he had lost a lot of blood,” said local disaster agency official Abdul Muin Paputungan.

Medics removed the man’s limb because it was pinned beneath a large rock, making it impossible to free him without on-site surgery.

“We’re racing against time,” Paputungan said of the search for survivors.