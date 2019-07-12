7 tourists die as north Greece hit by storms

Home » World

Seven people died and at least 23 were injured as a fierce storm ripped through beachfront in one of Greece’s top tourist areas, terrifying thousands of holidaymakers caught in the open, authorities said yesterday.

Six tourists, including two children, were killed — two each from the Czech Republic, Russia and Romania — in the northern peninsula of Halkidiki, near Greece’s second city Thessaloniki in the storms late Wednesday.

The body of a local fisherman missing since Wednesday was later found in the sea, the coastguard said.

“For five minutes it was hellish,” said Haris Lazaridis, owner of a tavern where a 54-year-old woman from Romania and her son were killed when the roof caved in.

“There was panic, people were howling and running to hide inside,” Lazaridis said. He added that over 100 people were sheltering under the roof when it collapsed.

Nearly 30 people have been hospitalized in nearby Thessaloniki, including a 13-year-old girl from Serbia.

“It was a miracle that there weren’t more deaths,” said Kyriakos Athanasiadis, who is vacationing in the area.

“Nearly all the coastal restaurants were full and you could see large objects flying.”

One woman reportedly told hospital staff she was picked up by the wind and thrown in a garbage bin, which then rolled away.

The freak storm only lasted about 20 minutes but it was enough to overturn cars, uproot trees and balcony railings and cause mudslides.

On a beach in Sozopol, the storm toppled and ripped open a Czech family’s caravan, killing an elderly couple in their 70s and injuring their son, 48, and grandson, 19.

Elsewhere in the region, a Russian man and his son were killed by a falling tree.

“It was an unprecedented phenomenon,” said Charalambos Steriadis, head of civil protection in north Greece.

Officials have declared a state of emergency and army crews were working round the clock to restore electricity.

“I want to express my sorrow on behalf of all ... We mourn for the loss of these souls,” said Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis, who is overseeing operations in the area.

“We are in solidarity with their relatives, with the people who have lost their families.”

At least 140 rescue workers were involved in the operation, emergency chief Vassilis Varthakoyannis said.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who took over on Sunday after elections, cancelled his meetings to address the disaster, his office said.

The storms came after temperatures in Greece soared to 37 degrees Celsius over the past two days.