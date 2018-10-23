A chance to bid for Hawking’s wheelchair

Home » World

Stephen Hawking was a cosmic visionary, a figure of inspiration and a global celebrity.

His unique status is reflected in an upcoming auction of some of the late physicist’s possessions: It includes complex scientific papers, one of the world’s most iconic wheelchairs and a script from “The Simpsons.”

The online sale announced yesterday by auctioneer Christie’s features 22 items from Hawking, including his doctoral thesis on the origins of the universe, some of his many awards, and scientific papers such as “Spectrum of Wormholes” and “Fundamental Breakdown of Physics in Gravitational Collapse.”

Thomas Venning, head of books and manuscripts at Christie’s, said the papers “trace the development of his thought — this brilliant, electrifying intelligence.”

“You can see each advance as he produced it and introduced it to the scientific community,” Venning said.

Hawking’s fame rests only partly on his scientific status as the cosmologist who put black holes on the map. Diagnosed with motor neuron disease at 22 and given just a few years to live, he survived for decades, dying in March at 76.

The auction includes one of five existing copies of his 1965 Cambridge University PhD thesis, “Properties of Expanding Universes,” worth an estimated 100,000 pounds to 150,000 pounds (US$130,000-195,000). Venning said the signed thesis is both a key document in the physicist’s scientific evolution and a glimpse into his personal story.