A tribute fit for a king? Or is this just a cut too far?

On one side of his head, it reads “Long Live,” on the other “The King.” And on the back is a painstakingly snipped birthday portrait of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Devoted monarchist Mitree Mike Chitinunda decided to mark the king’s 67th birthday yesterday with a haircut that has drawn praise from some royalists but criticism from others, who view it as disrespectful.

“Some people think I do it to show off but that’s not true. I just do it to show my love for the king,” said Mitree, 47.

Thai ultra-royalists are known for extreme displays of devotion to the monarch, seen as a semi-divine figure.

But in nearly three years on the throne, King Vajiralongkorn has not acquired the mass affection that his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, gained during seven decades of the rule before his death in 2016.

Mitree, who sports a crimson beard, has had special haircuts before — including one of Thailand’s current prime minister and junta leader Prayuth Chan-Ocha. The haircuts made him popular at the hospital where he works as a radiographer and that helps put patients at ease, he said.

The latest cut was planned carefully with barber Vorajit Chantanon, who is also a strongly committed royalist and marked the king’s birthday by giving free haircuts.

Mitree sat with a portrait of the king in his hands for the barber to follow. The haircut took more than three hours. It needs snipping every few days. Pictures posted on Facebook drew a mixture of praise and condemnation.

“Some people have been pleased with it and said ‘Long Live the King.’ Some people have said it’s not appropriate. But we just want to express our loyalty.”