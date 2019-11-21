Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM

Home » World

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made history yesterday by becoming Japan’s longest-serving political leader, although he hasn’t achieved his biggest goal of revising the nation’s pacifist constitution.

Abe marked his 2,887th day in office, surpassing Taro Katsura from the early 20th century.

“Day by day, I have made efforts to achieve the policies that I have promised and because of these daily efforts, I’m here to mark this day,” Abe told reporters.

Following his disappointing 2006-2007 term, Abe returned to office in 2012 and has since bolstered Japan’s defense role but hasn’t yet been able to change the constitution and to allow a full-fledged military.

Abe and his right-wing supporters see the US-drafted war-renouncing constitution as a legacy of Japan’s World War II defeat and humiliation during US occupation.

Abe has been stepping up his efforts to push through a constitutional change before his party leadership, his third term, ends in September 2021.

The campaign has struggled due to a lack of support among a public more concerned with the economy and social security. Abe must obtain approval by two-thirds of both houses of parliament plus a majority in a national referendum to make any revision to the constitution.

Abe yesterday renewed his pledge to beat deflation, tackle Japan’s aging and declining population and achieve the constitutional revision.

Abe’s resignation after his scandal-laden first time was the beginning of six years of annual leadership change, remembered as the era of “revolving door” politics that lacked stability and long-term policies.

When he returned to office in 2012, he vowed to revitalize the nation and get its economy out of the deflationary doldrums that had weighed on growth for years, after the implosion of the country’s financial bubble in the early 1990s.

His “Abenomics” formula of stimulating consumer demand through government spending, massive injections of cash into the economy via central bank purchases of government bonds and other assets and sweeping structural reforms has kept the economy growing, but at a much slower rate than promised. Boosting growth remains a challenge with a fast-aging workforce and shrinking population.

The Bank of Japan has stuck to its policy of keeping credit ultra-loose and tens of billions of yen (billions of dollars) in asset purchases a year. But consumer spending has not kept pace with expectations thanks to stagnant growth in wages and a shifting of much corporate investment into stronger overseas markets.