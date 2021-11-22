Acquitted teen says self-defense not illegal

Home » World

KYLE Rittenhouse, the American teen acquitted after fatally shooting two men during protests and riots against police brutality last year, said self-defense is “not illegal” as the verdict reverberated across the United States.

On Friday, a jury found the 18-year-old not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges stemming from the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The ruling sparked sporadic protests across the country late on Friday — from New York to Portland, Oregon — but also drew praise from Rittenhouse supporters at the courthouse and gun rights advocates, highlighting how divisive the case was.

In comments broadcast by Fox News on Saturday, the teen, seen smiling as he rides in a car after the verdict, said he was relieved that his “rough journey” had come to an end.

“The jury reached the correct verdict — self-defense is not illegal,” Rittenhouse said, ahead of a full interview with Fox to be shown today and a subsequent documentary scheduled to air in December.

“I’m glad that everything went well ... We made it through the hard part.”

Rittenhouse’s family later said via a spokesman that they had been moved to an undisclosed location.

“They are doing well right now, they’re in an undisclosed location, and they’re a family and everybody’s just ecstatic,” spokesman David Hancock told CBS.

Rittenhouse’s case drew national attention, in part because it arose from the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that swept the country last year and featured a controversial mix of guns, racial tensions and vigilantism.

The teen testified during the two-week trial that he shot dead two men and wounded another with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle in self-defense after being attacked during a night of unrest in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse, who lived in neighboring Illinois, claimed he went to Kenosha to protect businesses from looters and act as a medic.

Prosecutors countered by arguing the then 17-year-old Rittenhouse “provoked” the events on a chaotic night sparked when a white policeman shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back several times during an arrest, leaving him paralyzed. But the jury sided with Rittenhouse.

For John Huber, father of one of the men killed in Kenosha, the “shock” had not dissipated.

“We still can’t believe it,” Huber said. “He should have got about 40 years in prison. That was our expectation.”

“That guy gets to run free and he’s now a hero. And this is my son right here. This is Anthony,” Huber said, holding up a small urn and a photo of his son. “There’s no justice right now for our family and there’s no closure.”

The reaction to the verdict reflected the national divide over the right to bear firearms in America — and where the line should be drawn on that constitutionally protected right.

“While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law.”

Meanwhile, the Gun Owners of America cheered Rittenhouse as a “warrior for gun owners and self-defense rights” and said it would be “awarding him” with an AR-15 like the one he used that night in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse, who had faced five charges, earned praise from Republican lawmakers and former president Donald Trump.