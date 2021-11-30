The story appears on
Page A12
November 30, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Actor gives up race for Texas governorship
Actor Matthew McConaughey isn’t running for Texas governor after months of publicly flirting with the idea of becoming the latest celebrity candidate.
The Academy Award winner said in a video posted on Sunday night that political leadership was not a route he was choosing to take “at this moment.” McConaughey, 52, said he would instead focus on supporting businesses and foundations that create pathways for others to succeed.
The Texas governor’s race is already shaping up to be one of the nation’s highest-profile contests in 2022. Republican Governor Greg Abbott is seeking a third term and Democrat Beto O’Rourke, coming off failed bids for the US Senate and president, said he was joining the race.
The “Dazed and Confused” and “Dallas Buyers Club” star had never said what party — if any — he would run under while acknowledging he was mulling a shot at governor in his home state. McConaughey also shied away from going into policy specifics and positions on contentious issues.
“Politicians? The good ones can help us to get to where we need to go, yeah,” McConaughey said Twitter.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.