Actor gives up race for Texas governorship

Actor Matthew McConaughey isn’t running for Texas governor after months of publicly flirting with the idea of becoming the latest celebrity candidate.

The Academy Award winner said in a video posted on Sunday night that political leadership was not a route he was choosing to take “at this moment.” McConaughey, 52, said he would instead focus on supporting businesses and foundations that create pathways for others to succeed.

The Texas governor’s race is already shaping up to be one of the nation’s highest-profile contests in 2022. Republican Governor Greg Abbott is seeking a third term and Democrat Beto O’Rourke, coming off failed bids for the US Senate and president, said he was joining the race.

The “Dazed and Confused” and “Dallas Buyers Club” star had never said what party — if any — he would run under while acknowledging he was mulling a shot at governor in his home state. McConaughey also shied away from going into policy specifics and positions on contentious issues.

“Politicians? The good ones can help us to get to where we need to go, yeah,” McConaughey said Twitter.