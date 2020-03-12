Afghan prisoner-release stalemate continues

Home » World

The Taliban said yesterday a plan from the Afghan president to stagger the release of Taliban prisoners violated an accord they struck with the United States, and talks with the Afghan government will not resume until all 5,000 are freed.

A February 29 pact between the US and Taliban has cleared the way for the withdrawal of US-led international forces after more than 18 years of war, but peace has to be negotiated between the militants and the Afghan government.

The Taliban has promised to open talks with the government as part of the accord but say the release of the 5,000 prisoners held by the government is also part of the deal.

President Ashraf Ghani has declined to release all 5,000 at once. Instead, he has ordered the release of an initial 1,500 while the rest will be freed based on progress made in the peace talks.

“We never agreed to any conditional release of prisoners,” said Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen. “If someone makes this claim, it will be against the peace accord that we signed on February 29.”

The main element of the US withdrawal agreement is a Taliban promise to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a free haven for terrorists bent on attacking the US and its allies.

The pact will enable US President Donald Trump fulfil his promise to end the war and bring home all troops within 14 months.

The release of the prisoners — including 1,000 government troops held by the Taliban — is intended to be a confidence-building measure to pave the way for the so-called intra-Afghan talks.

The conflicting positions on the prisoner-release issue between the Taliban and Ghani’s government appear to stem from different wording in documents exchanged between the US and Taliban and the US and Afghan government.

“It is properly explained in the peace accord that 5,000 prisoners will be freed, after which dialogue would be initiated,” Shaheen said.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy who served as key negotiator in talks with the Taliban, has urged both sides to sit down to settle the issue.

Despite the accord between the US and Taliban, fighting has continued in various parts of the country. Taliban leaders said its leadership council rejected an Afghan government demand for a written guarantee to cease fighting.