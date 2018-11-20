Afghanistan children suffering

Home » World

The United Nations Children’s Fund office in Afghanistan has said that about 3.7 million children have no access to school due to poverty and poor security.

“An estimated 3.7 million children are out-of-school in Afghanistan with 60 percent of them girls,” Ahmad Jan Nawzadi, an official at the UNICEF office in Kabul, said at a ceremony to mark today’s World Children’s Day.

In conflict-hit Afghanistan, many parents, mostly in the countryside, are reluctant to send their girls to school due to the presence of armed groups including the Taliban and Islamic State.

Around 9 million Afghan children with some 40 percent of them girls are attending school regularly.

“To pave the way for access of children to school, UNICEF and the Afghan government have established over 5,000 schools in rural areas, where 176,000 students can study,” Nawzadi said.