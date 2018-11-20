The story appears on
Page A9
November 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Afghanistan children suffering
The United Nations Children’s Fund office in Afghanistan has said that about 3.7 million children have no access to school due to poverty and poor security.
“An estimated 3.7 million children are out-of-school in Afghanistan with 60 percent of them girls,” Ahmad Jan Nawzadi, an official at the UNICEF office in Kabul, said at a ceremony to mark today’s World Children’s Day.
In conflict-hit Afghanistan, many parents, mostly in the countryside, are reluctant to send their girls to school due to the presence of armed groups including the Taliban and Islamic State.
Around 9 million Afghan children with some 40 percent of them girls are attending school regularly.
“To pave the way for access of children to school, UNICEF and the Afghan government have established over 5,000 schools in rural areas, where 176,000 students can study,” Nawzadi said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.