November 18, 2019

Airbus race showcases first e-plane

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 November 18, 2019 | Print Edition

An Airbus-backed air racing tournament unveiled an electric-powered sports aircraft yesterday, billed as the world’s first, as the European planemaker seeks to boost its green aerospace technology.

Several companies, including US ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc, are working on electric-powered flying cars, amid increasing concerns about the environmental impact of fossil-fuel intensive air travel.

Last month, Airbus rival Boeing announced a partnership with automaker Volkswagen’s sports car brand, Porsche, to develop a concept electric flying vehicle capable of transporting people in urban environments.

Air Race E said the aircraft, called White Lightning and unveiled at the Dubai Air Show, will be manufactured by UK-based Condor Aviation.

The aircraft will use an electric motor that will carry it at flight speeds of around 482 kilometers per hour on a tight 5 kilometer circuit, just 10 meters above the ground.

