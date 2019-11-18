The story appears on
November 18, 2019
Airbus race showcases first e-plane
An Airbus-backed air racing tournament unveiled an electric-powered sports aircraft yesterday, billed as the world’s first, as the European planemaker seeks to boost its green aerospace technology.
Several companies, including US ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc, are working on electric-powered flying cars, amid increasing concerns about the environmental impact of fossil-fuel intensive air travel.
Last month, Airbus rival Boeing announced a partnership with automaker Volkswagen’s sports car brand, Porsche, to develop a concept electric flying vehicle capable of transporting people in urban environments.
Air Race E said the aircraft, called White Lightning and unveiled at the Dubai Air Show, will be manufactured by UK-based Condor Aviation.
The aircraft will use an electric motor that will carry it at flight speeds of around 482 kilometers per hour on a tight 5 kilometer circuit, just 10 meters above the ground.
