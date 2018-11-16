Advanced Search

All quiet for exams

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 16, 2018 | Print Edition

South Korea dialed down the volume yesterday as more than half a million students sat a crucial national university entrance exam. Public offices, major businesses and the stock market opened an hour later than usual to help ease traffic and ensure students arrived on time for the exam. All takeoffs and landings at South Korean airports were suspended for 25 minutes to coincide with an English listening test.

