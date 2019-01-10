The story appears on
Page A9
January 10, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Amazon’s Bezos, wife announce divorce
Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos have decided to divorce after a long trial separation, Bezos said on Wednesday in a joint statement by the couple on Twitter.
Amazon.com again became Wall Street’s most valuable company this week, surpassing Microsoft Inc. Bezos’ fortune has soared to more than US$160 billion, thanks to his stake in Amazon.
From modest beginnings as an online bookseller, Bezos and Amazon branched out into almost every product category available, ending up taking on established retail giants such as Walmart Stores Inc. Bezos founded Amazon in 1994.
Under Bezos, Amazon launched the Kindle e-reader and revolutionized the way books are distributed and read.
Amazon recently picked America’s financial and political capitals for massive new offices, branching out from its home base in Seattle.
