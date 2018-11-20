America, Taliban in Doha talks as toll rises

Home » World

The Taliban has confirmed it held talks with US officials in Qatar on ending the Afghan conflict, but said no agreement was reached on “any issue.”

The statement comes a day after US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad expressed hopes in Kabul that a peace deal to end the 17-year war could be struck before the Afghan election, scheduled for April. The Taliban has a political office in the capital Doha that serves as a de-facto embassy.

“We want to reassure our Mujahideen and Muslim nation that the representatives of the Islamic Emirate will never agree to anything that does not adhere to Islamic principles,” spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said.

US envoy Khalilzad was in Kabul after a second round of regional meetings with top Afghan government officials to coordinate efforts on ending the conflict.

The death toll among Afghan soldiers and police is nearing 30,000 since the start of 2015, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said this month — a figure far higher than anything previously acknowledged.