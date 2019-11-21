The story appears on
Page A11
November 21, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Amzaon has considered face-scan in doorbells
Amazon has considered adding facial recognition technology to its Ring doorbell cameras, according to a letter to a US senator defending its video-sharing partnerships with police.
The company told Senator Ed Markey that facial recognition is a “contemplated, but unreleased feature” of its home security cameras but that there are no plans to coordinate that feature with its law enforcement partnerships.
Markey wrote to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in September raising concerns about Ring’s video-sharing agreements with police departments across the country. The company encourages police to tap into Ring’s Neighbors app, a forum for residents to share videos of suspicious activity captured by their home security cameras.
The Massachusetts Democrat also expressed alarm that Ring may be pursuing face-scanning technology after a patent application showed the company is exploring a system that could flag certain people as suspicious and automatically alert police.
Amazon’s initial response to Markey said Ring doesn’t currently offer facial recognition. Markey sent another letter asking why it’s mentioned in Ring’s privacy policy. In a November 1 follow-up, Amazon’s vice president of public policy, Brian Huseman, said the company frequently innovates based on customer demand and that facial recognition is an increasingly common feature in cameras made by competitors such as Google’s Nest.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.