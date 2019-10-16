Advanced Search

October 16, 2019

Ancient coffins

Source: AP | October 16, 2019

Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry says archeologists have uncovered at least 20 ancient wooden coffins in the southern city of Luxor. A brief statement from the ministry said yesterday archeologists found the coffins in the Asasif Necropolis. The necropolis, in the ancient town of West Thebes, includes tombs dating back to the Middle, New Kingdom and the Late Periods (1994-332 BC). Photos show colored coffins with inscriptions and paintings. The ministry described it as one of the “biggest and most important” discoveries in recent years.

