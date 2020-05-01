The story appears on
Another Bollywood icon, Rishi Kapoor, passes away
INDIAN actor Rishi Kapoor, who starred in celebrated Bollywood movies such as “Bobby” and “Mera Naam Joker,” died yesterday after a two-year battle with leukemia, his family said.
Kapoor, 67, the scion of a famed film industry family, is survived by his wife and two children, and had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018.
The actor had moved to New York for treatment soon after the cancer was detected, returning home last September.
Kapoor’s death followed that on Wednesday of another Indian actor, Irrfan Khan, 54, who worked in films such as “Life of Pi” and “Jurassic World” and who also suffered from cancer.
Kapoor came from a family of actors. His grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, father Raj Kapoor, brothers Randhir and Rajeev, and his son, nieces and nephews have all starred in films.
